‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Alternate Costumes Include Wrestler Pikachu and More

We’re just under a few months out from the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which is likely to be the biggest — and best — in the fighting game series. And now we’ve caught a glimpse at some cool alternate costumes that make us want to play the game even more. Especially for Pikachu in a Rey Mysterio-style get-up.

The alternate costumes were found over on Nintendo‘s press server and suggest that they can be unlocked either by playing through the game or perhaps by scanning Amiibos onto your Nintendo Switch. We’re still waiting for finalization on that, but for now, you can check out the costumes we’ve discovered below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a number of favorites here. First off, Mario now has two different get-ups, including his tuxedo outfit for Super Mario Odyssey as well as a construction costume, complete with hard hat.

There are also some Fire Emblem characters in there, as well as a neat looking old-school costume for Link. And if you’re a fan of Bayonetta, you can check out her silvery costume below, complete with matching guns and heels, showing that she’s more than ready for a fight.

But there are two that fans will probably find most noteworthy here. The first is a souped-up Ridley from the Metroid series, featuring metallic design that kind of turns him into part Terminator. That should make him something to contend with whenever he enters the fight.

Then we have Pikachu, who looks absolutely adorable in his wrestling get-up. It’s something we’ve known about for a while now, but just seeing it is terrific — and gives Pokemon fans something to yearn for while we wait for the game to come out.

This is merely the beginning, as we’re likely to see even more alternate costumes come up in the weeks ahead, leading up to the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. But based on what we’ve seen thus far, the developers are going all out to assure that we have a lot of fun with what we unlock. Now if we could just get everyone some wrestling costumes, then we’d be in for a real treat.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch.