Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Shares Among Us Tweet Following DLC Completion

The ongoing DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate wrapped up this past week when Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series was added to the beloved fighting game as its final character. While some fans were saddened to see work on the game coming to an end, it seems that director Masahiro Sakurai is a bit relieved that he has now finished up. Namely, because it now allows him to share anything that he wants on social media without feeling like it may be a tease related to the future of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Sakurai expressed this sentiment on Twitter in recent days where he said that he no longer has to feel stress about sharing images on the platform because they could be inferred as hints related to Smash Ultimate. With his newfound freedom, Sakurai proceeded to strangely share a picture of his cat curled up next to a figure that resembles a crewmate from the video game Among Us. In the past, if Sakurai would have shown an image like this, fans would have quickly assumed that Among Us was somehow going to cross over into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but now, he can just have his own fun on social media like anyone else.

https://twitter.com/Sora_Sakurai/status/1451833141925085188

While a number of fans were pleased to see Sakurai now having his own fun on Twitter, others found it hilarious that he would mention Among Us in the first place. Although the multiplayer game has become a massive success over the past year, it’s also a game that is often popular in memes and other jokes on the internet. As such, for Sakurai to now drop a reference to Among Us is something that a number of fans got a kick out of — including those at developer Innersloth.

