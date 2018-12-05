‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ As Zodiac Signs

By now, pretty much everyone and their mothers are hyped about the upcoming release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch. We’ve covered roster news, leaks, speculation and so much more but now it’s time to get a little silly all in the name of fun.

You always see “so and so” as a Zodiac sign, so why not with Super Smash Bros. characters? With the help of the incredible team over at All Gamers, let’s see who you should play as when the fighter finally drops!

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns are known for being detail-oriented. They have objective, they complete said objective. This sign isn’t usually known for beating around the bush or delays, they are instead effective by any means necessary. Because of that, Sonic would make a great fighter! He’s fast, he’s quick thinking and he’s ready to take on any challenge that faces him.

Other picks:

Fox

Ice Climbers

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius signs by nature are pretty lovable. Known for their extroversion, this sign is known for their loyalty, their passion, and their overall comforting vibe. You know who fits that bill? Kirby! Or, if you don’t want to play the lone hero of the game’s single-player mode, you can also go Jigglypuff – both of these pink cuties are powerful in their own right without sacrificing who they are.

Like Aquarius signs, Kirby and Jigglypuff may seem unassuming by their cute appearance, but never underestimate their ability to fight for what’s right.

Other picks:

Inkling

Pit

Villager

Corrin

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces are empaths by nature and driven by the creative goals. Unfortunately, they are also a little too nice – which means they will often be in the path of those that want to hurt them. In order to adapt, Pisces tend to walk on eggshells in order to avoid unnecessary issues.

Given this style, an Isabelle or Link fighter would be perfect. Both characters are incredibly genuine in their endeavors and offer a softer side to winning without sacrificing their more gentle nature.

Other picks:

Mega Man

Wii Fit Trainer

Pokemon Trainer

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries are leaders, plain and simple. They know what they want and they get it and also inspire others to do the same. Because of their fire sign, they are also stupidly competitive which is perfect for a fighting game such as Smash.

This sign also tends to prepare for success – to be the best, they have to beat the best. Because of this Simon Belmont is a shoe-in for the ultimate fighter for Aries players.

Other picks:

Captain Falcon

Incineroar

Shulk

Wario

Marth (personal favorite)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus signs are usually very down-to-earth. Known for their calming nature and ability to take to any situation given to them, this sign is a pretty fun to play with and against. They are humble, but that doesn’t mean they are weak and they want to win.

The ideal pick for a Taurus would either be Pac-Man or Yoshi – but there are some other great fighters for this sign as well:

Ken

Link

Roy

Donkey Kong

Wii Fit Trainer

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini signs are rooted in duality, which makes them an unknown at times. They can be completely at ease one moment, then restless the next. They also bore easily, which means they are constantly looking for excitement.

Both introverted and extroverted at the same time, a Gemini has a few fighters that they can choose from that reflect both sides of that Gemini coin. As a Gemini myself, Rosalina & Luma are a perfect match for this sign. This fighter is easily underestimated because of their aesthetic but they have a few surprising moves up their sleeve.

A few other great picks include:

Mr. Game and Watch

Peach

Ness

Lucas

What’s Next!

We’re not done yet! There are even more signs and fighters to choose from. Here’s a breakdown of the remaining Zodiac members:

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) They are inquisitive but often considered “lost in the clouds.” Because of their dreamy nature, nostalgia can be a huge play for this sign. Luigi Young LInk Piranha Plant Lucario

Leo (July 23 – August 22) Leos are known for their assertive nature and surety. They know who they are, they know what they want, and they will fight to any length to ensure they get it. They are also the most likely to rage quit. Ganondorf Pikachu Little Mac Wolf

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Patient, loving, inviting – all of these can be used to describe Virgos. They are known for their empathy as well and are usually the first to draw those in need to them. For Smash, they are just here to have fun and enjoy the ride while providing a fun experience for those involved. They are also the most likely to help new players learn the ropers. Lucina Palutena Samus Greninja

Libra (September 23 – October 22) Justice, equality, balance – Libras are strong in their believes and their dualistic thinking of the outside world. They are both logical and emotional, but never too much of either. A Libra is also the most likely to try out every single fighter “just ’cause.” Zero Suit Samus Cloud Chrom Zelda Ike

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) Scorpios are crafty. They know more than they let on and are incredibly passionate in their endeavors. They are also highly known for their intelligence, which makes them a difficult foe to go up against in the game. Because of their awareness and their intuitive calculative nature, there are a few solid fighter choices. Bayonetta Dark Samus Robin Sheik

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Sagittarius need to move. They hate standing still, hate being stuck, and have an unparalleled adventurous spirit. This means that they are always up for something new, which means they don’t mind choosing the more “odd” fighters. Not just choose them, but thrive with them as well. This sign is also unlikely to stick with just one main. King Dedede Diddy Kong Bowser Jr. R.O.B Mario



As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate drops exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on December 7, 2018.

Thoughts on the Zodiac layout? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! Also a huge thank you to Morgan Shaver for her excellent Zodiac knowledge.