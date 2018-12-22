Who’s the Best ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fighter

Don’t be fooled by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s cartoonish charms, the latest fighter from Nintendo comes from a highly competitive franchise. The game that can destroy friendships, or even take pros to new heights of fame, there’s more to the roster than what meets the eye. Now that the holiday season is officially here and many Switch owners are getting their hands on this game for the first time, here’s what you need to know about the ranking structure of the different characters in-game.

Each fighter belongs to a certain tier. With the help of the super passionate team over at ‘Attack of the Fanboy‘, here’s where each fighter stands from the highest ranking S-tier, to the lowest:

S-Tier

Cloud



Diddy Kong



Ike



Marth



Mewtwo



Lucina



Pikachu



Roy



Sheik



Sonic

A-Tier

Bayonetta



Donkey Kong



Inkling



Ken



Lucario



Meta Knight



Olimar



Peach



Richter



Ryu



Shulk



Simon



Snake



Young Link

B-Tier

Captain Falcon



Chrom



Corrin



Daisy



Fox



Greninja



Isabelle



King K. Rool



Mario



Pichu



Ridley



Robin



Villager



Zero Suit Samus

C-Tier

Dark Samus



Falco



Ganondorf



Incineroar



Link



Lucas



Mega Man



Ness



Rosalina and Luma



Samus



Squirtle



Toon Link



Zelda

D-Tier

Bowser



Charizard



Dark Pit



Duck Hunt



Ice Climbers



Ivysaur



Jigglypuff



Mr. Game & Watch



Palutena



Pit



R.O.B.



Wario



Wii Fit Trainer



Wolf

Best to Avoid

Bowser Jr.



Dr. Mario



Jigglypuff



King Dedede



Kirby



Little Mac



Luigi



Mii Brawler



Mii Gunner



Mii Swordfighter



Pac-Man



Yoshi

I will add that it’s nice to see that the baddies actually have some power again. Before, playing Bowser was almost a game in itself with how slow he was to maneuver but it looks like mechanically, he’s back on track!

Many argue that Inkling is the best of the best, and after seeing these incredible moves – we kind of have to agree. Needless to say, there is a fighter for any type of playstyle. Which character is your go-to? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more game-age!