Who’s the Best ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fighter

Don’t be fooled by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s cartoonish charms, the latest fighter from Nintendo comes from a highly competitive franchise. The game that can destroy friendships, or even take pros to new heights of fame, there’s more to the roster than what meets the eye. Now that the holiday season is officially here and many Switch owners are getting their hands on this game for the first time, here’s what you need to know about the ranking structure of the different characters in-game.
Each fighter belongs to a certain tier. With the help of the super passionate team over at ‘Attack of the Fanboy‘, here’s where each fighter stands from the highest ranking S-tier, to the lowest:
Videos by ComicBook.com
S-Tier
- Cloud
- Diddy Kong
- Ike
- Marth
- Mewtwo
- Lucina
- Pikachu
- Roy
- Sheik
- Sonic
A-Tier
- Bayonetta
- Donkey Kong
- Inkling
- Ken
- Lucario
- Meta Knight
- Olimar
- Peach
- Richter
- Ryu
- Shulk
- Simon
- Snake
- Young Link
B-Tier
- Captain Falcon
- Chrom
- Corrin
- Daisy
- Fox
- Greninja
- Isabelle
- King K. Rool
- Mario
- Pichu
- Ridley
- Robin
- Villager
- Zero Suit Samus
C-Tier
- Dark Samus
- Falco
- Ganondorf
- Incineroar
- Link
- Lucas
- Mega Man
- Ness
- Rosalina and Luma
- Samus
- Squirtle
- Toon Link
- Zelda
D-Tier
- Bowser
- Charizard
- Dark Pit
- Duck Hunt
- Ice Climbers
- Ivysaur
- Jigglypuff
- Mr. Game & Watch
- Palutena
- Pit
- R.O.B.
- Wario
- Wii Fit Trainer
- Wolf
Best to Avoid
- Bowser Jr.
- Dr. Mario
- Jigglypuff
- King Dedede
- Kirby
- Little Mac
- Luigi
- Mii Brawler
- Mii Gunner
- Mii Swordfighter
- Pac-Man
- Yoshi
I will add that it’s nice to see that the baddies actually have some power again. Before, playing Bowser was almost a game in itself with how slow he was to maneuver but it looks like mechanically, he’s back on track!
Many argue that Inkling is the best of the best, and after seeing these incredible moves – we kind of have to agree. Needless to say, there is a fighter for any type of playstyle. Which character is your go-to? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more game-age!