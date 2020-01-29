Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s New DLC Fighter Is Now Available

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s newest DLC character is now available on Nintendo Switch. That’s right, you can finally download and play as Byleth. However, at the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn’t provided the official patch notes. When this will change, isn’t clear, but the patch notes should be published sooner rather than later. In the meanwhile, if you have the Fighter Pass already, all you will need to do is update the game. If you don’t have the Fighter Pass, you can head to the Nintendo Switch eShop and cop it, or purchase the character individually if you don’t want the game’s previous DLC characters: Joker, Hero, Banjo-Kazooie, and Terry Bogard.

In addition to the new character, which is available in two forms, the 7.0 update features 11 new songs from the recent Fire Emblem: Three Houses, a new special route for classic mode, a special-themed board, and new costumes for the Mii Fighter. More specifically, you can now dress your Mii Fighter in a Cuphead outfit, as well as outfits from Rabbids, Mega Man X, and Assassin’s Creed.

For those that don’t know: Byleth is the protagonist of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which hit Nintendo Switch last year and is easily one of the best games of 2019. As you may know, the character’s inclusion caused a bit of controversy, as some fans weren’t thrilled that yet another Fire Emblem character was being added to the game before so many others.

Just like in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, there’s two forms of Byleth to choose from: one male and female, and as far as we can tell, there’s not really any differences between them.

In addition to Byleth, the game’s second Fighter Pack is now available to purchase. It costs $30 and comes with six fighters. Meanwhile, for purchasing it, you’ll be given an exclusive “Ancient Soldier” Mii Fighter costume.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.