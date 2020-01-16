Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Did Capcom Just Deconfirm Dante?

Tomorrow morning, the fifth and final fighter in Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter’s Pass will finally be announced. Since Nintendo announced the upcoming stream that will debut the fighter, fans have been working overtime to guess who it could be! While there have been a lot of educated guesses made, Capcom might have sunk a theory that pointed to Devil May Cry‘s Dante as the next fighter. The rumor hinged on an announcement about Devil May Cry 3 slated for January 16th, the same day as Nintendo’s stream. However, it’s January 16th in Japan right now, and Capcom has made their Devil May Cry announcement. It was not Smash Bros. related.

For those interested, the announcement is that the port of Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition on Nintendo Switch will allow players to switch styles on the fly. Dante can switch styles between Gunslinger, Swordmaster, Trickster, and Royal Guard styles. As in Devil May Cry 4 and 5, players can now switch between them with the push of a directional button on the left Joy-Con, or on the D-Pad when playing on the Pro Controller. The game does feature two other styles, Doppelganger and Quicksilver. Both styles are still slated to appear, it just seems that players will have to switch between them manually. According to Capcom, there will be two more announcements related to the game in the future. Fans can expect to hear more January 30th and February 13th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s certainly a cool addition for those interested in Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition on Switch, but it certainly isn’t what many fans were expecting! The news does not necessarily mean Dante won’t be the next fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but it does seem to discredit the theory that led many to assume the character would make the cut. At this point, it seems like it could be literally anybody!

Of course, Nintendo fans will finally know exactly who the final Fighter’s Pass character will be tomorrow at 9 a.m. EST. Nintendo has already announced that a second Fighter’s Pass will follow this one, but Nintendo has released no other details at this time.

Who do you think the final Fighter’s Pass character will be? Is there a dream character you want in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!