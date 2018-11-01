‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’ Fans Can’t Stop Laughing At Captain Falcon’s Death

It’s been a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate kind of day with Nintendo’s latest Direct and it’s clear that the fighter fandom has some serious (and not so serious) thoughts about the latest reveal. Case and point? The hilarious way that Captain Falcon met his demise and Twitter can’t stop talking about it!

Oh my God I know I’ve never said smth like this before but I am DEFINITELY kin with captain falcon trying to jump into his car — Time ⌛️ (@LimeAid911) November 1, 2018

Captain Falcon Jumps In His Car And Gets Vaporized Deluxe //t.co/Hod3O0czeW — JoJoke-a-Mech (@gramboy_micro) November 1, 2018

I can’t be the only one that busted out laughing when captain falcon trying to get in his car to leave but got fucking recked — isaac (was SevenVisions) (@IsaacMirsan) November 1, 2018

@torchperish “Nintendo hates F-Zero so much they didn’t even let Captain Falcon get into his car”

Figured you might like the quote @NayrmanBSC — Trueblue243 (@trueblue2432) November 1, 2018

I love how everyone is being all noble and fighting to save their friends and Captain Falcon just dips like, “OH HELLLLLLL NO, I’M OUT. PEACE, BI-[GETS ZAPPED INTO OBLIVION]” pic.twitter.com/ydC29NFxv5 — Tylor (@theSirToasty) November 1, 2018

He tried, there’s at least that.

From the Piranha Plant having little feetsies, to the still glaring absence of Waluigi, the latest string of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reveals for the Nintendo Switch was definitely and experience.

Though Captain Falcon’s not-so-tragic demise offered a plethora of hilarious reactions, still one of our favorite moments (and by favorite, we mean heartbreaking) was watching Sonic trying to save Pikachu. Nintendo, always trying to kill us with the feels.

Luckily we don’t have too much longer to wait because Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arrives on Nintendo Switch this December 7th. With the growing number of Amiibo coming soon and an even bigger roster, there are a lot of reasons to be excited for the next entry into this beloved franchise from the Big N.

What was your favorite part of the latest Nintendo Direct? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you’re excited for most before Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arrives!