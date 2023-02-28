Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Character Is Being Banned

While Nintendo has stopped supporting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- presumably to focus on the next installment in the series -- Nintendo fans haven't stopped supporting the game. Many still play it, and there is even a robust competitive scene. And the latest news about the game comes from this competitive scene. If you don't pay attention to this scene, one character, in particular, has been causing issues and controversy and thus is now being banned from use in tournaments. The character in question is Steve from Minecraft, who was added to the game after its release as a DLC fighter.

The character has been outright banned by several tournaments at this point and the latest is the Collision Gaming Series. Meanwhile, some tournaments are not banning the character outright in favor of simply banning the use of the exploit that makes the character so OP and controversial.

For those that don't know: Steve makes use of what Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players are calling a "PMLG." Without diving deep into jargon you may not be familiar with, Steve and his block-placing ability can break out of stuns and multi-hit attacks he shouldn't be able to, or at least that's the arguement.

Steve has been indefinitely banned in all of Kansas, and two of the three main regions in Missouri



Banning just the new tech itself is a band aid solution that requires a lot of leg work on our TOs



We hope this is a step in the right direction for Ultimate moving forward pic.twitter.com/7wpcwx81mM — campagne (@campagne_papi) February 27, 2023

Unfortunately, it's unclear what permanent solution there can be other than banning the character as Nintendo is no longer updating the game and adjusting characters. And because it's hardly involved in the game's competitive scene, we don't expect this to change simply to aid said competitive scene.

As always, we will be sure to update the situation as it evolves, but for now, it sounds like the game's competitive scene is torn on what to do, and with no simple or popular solution in sight, it's hard to see this changing anytime soon.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED.

H/T, Gamepur.