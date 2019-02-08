‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Gets Weirdly Better With This Jigglypuff GameCube Controller

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is pretty much on every Nintendo Switch owner’s mind, especially with the hint of a new DLC fighter reveal on the horizon. With new characters on the way and an incredible single-player narrative to enjoy in between matches, there’s a lot to enjoy. But what if you could enjoy it when an awesome custom Jigglypuff controller?

One Reddit user took to the social media platform to share the interesting design with the caption, “You’re at a tournament and your opponent pulls out this controller, what do you do?”

We’d never actually seen this before, so did some digging to see if it’s actually available for purchase. As it turns out, it is!

We didn’t win, but I’m really happy with the monstrosity we created. Thank you to @Design_OOS for partnering with me for this adventure, and a huge shout out to u/sagaisagoodcomic on reddit (@Samstroj on Instagram) for the original art and inspiration. pic.twitter.com/gHjbNL1IbH — Austin ➡️ Frostbite (@SmashproofGC) February 6, 2018

It’s both horrifying and adorable at the same time, and honestly, we have a lot of conflicting feelings about it. But it is cute, and a Charizard variation would just be awesome!

Still, if that’s not enough to make your day, maybe some of the hilarious reactions will:

Then I’d call it a success! pic.twitter.com/iIaDo8YyDC — Austin ➡️ Frostbite (@SmashproofGC) February 6, 2018

They performed fusion… Why have you done this? pic.twitter.com/ifHFhxoQl6 — KittyBitGames! (@kitty_bit_games) February 6, 2018

Where do you stand on the reactionary spectrum? Horrifying horror of horrors, or charmingly cute? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness!