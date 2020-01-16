Here’s Every Rumored Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character

Today, Nintendo announced that it will reveal Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next and fifth DLC character this Thursday. Upon revealing this news, the Internet quickly began speculating who the game’s next roster addition could be. And naturally, everyone and their mother-in-law’s cockapoo has a different character they want to see added to the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter. From Waluigi to Sora to Dante, there’s a lot of characters being floated around, but how many have an actual chance of being the game’s next DLC character?

Well, in the pursuit of this answer, we decided to gather all of the rumored characters in one place. Now, rumors should really be in quotes, because they range from somewhat credible to downright shoddy. That said, there’s a ton of characters who have been thrown around since Terry Bogard dropped in November. Some of them seem probable, while others have nearly no chance of happening.

Master Chief (Halo)

For years fans have been wondering when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will add an Xbox character. That said, many think Nintendo and Xbox will finally pull the trigger ahead of Halo Infinite this year with Master Chief. However, some are still holding up for the increasingly less rumored Steve from Minecraft.

Doomguy (DOOM)

Alongside Master Chief, the Doomguy has been one of the most rumored Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC characters. However, many believe the character has too much violent baggage to interest Nintendo.

Gordon Freeman (Half-Life)

Last year, a rumor surfaced that Gordan Freeman was coming to the iconic platform fighter. And why did this rumor gain traction? Because it came from the same person who leaked the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx, which is set to release in the coming months.

Ryu Hayabusha (Ninja Gaiden)

At one point, many were claiming the protagonist of Ninja Gaiden was going to be the game’s fourth DLC character. Obviously, this didn’t happen. However, when it comes to credible sources, Hayabusha has probably more backing him than any other character. In other words, for many, it’s not a matter of if the character will join the game’s roster, but when.

Dante (Devil May Cry)

Despite being deconfirmed by an industry insider, Dante probably is atop most prediction lists going into Thursday for the simple fact that Capcom teased some special Devil May Cry Nintendo Switch news for the same day. In other words, if you’re going to take any character to the bookies, it should be the protagonist of the long-running hack-and-slash series.

Byleth (Fire Emblem: Three Hoses)

Of every character on here, Byleth probably has been subject of the least amount of rumors. In fact, most of the chatter about the character’s inclusion seemingly stems from nothing but speculation. However, given Sakurai’s three-finger tease, many are wondering if the protagonist of last year’s Fire Emblem: Three Houses is up next.

Lloyd Irving (Tales of Symphonia)

Lloyd has been rumored as a Super Smash Bros. DLC character forever. Arguably one of the more niche candidates, betting on Lloyd isn’t a bad idea for the simple reason that it seems like eventually the rumors have to be true.

Sora (Kingdom Hearts)

Behind only Dante, the Sora in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate hype has been building since today’s announcement, and for a similar reason to that of Byleth. That said, while many fans have begged Nintendo to add the character for years, there actually hasn’t been many rumors suggesting the Square Enix character is coming to the game anytime soon.

Crash Bandicoot (Crash Bandicoot)

Another popular choice, Crash Bandicoot was heavily linked to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate throughout last year. And given that the former PlayStation mascot is increasingly back in vogue means now may be the perfect time to get some PlayStation rep in the game.

Geno (Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars)

So far, Nintendo hasn’t added any DLC characters to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from any of its franchises. And surely this will change eventually, and many think it could change with Geno, who was rumored throughout 2018 as the 5th DLC character.

Jonesy (Fortnite)

What started off as a joke has actually started to gain momentum: the poster boy for Fortnite for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While this may seem like a wild suggestion, just think: what character would make more splash and get people talking more than Jonesy? Not many.

Waluigi (Mario)

Never going to happen.

*****