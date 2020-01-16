Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveals Byleth as Next DLC Character

Today, Nintendo revealed the fifth and next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch DLC character, which has sent not just Nintendo fans, but the Internet, into a hype coma. Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct revealed that the next character will be Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Byleth is the protagonist in the latest Fire Emblem game and was in charge of teaching and recruiting students while leading battles. The character was playable in both a male and female form, and it looks like both of those will be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as well.

As you may know, leading up to this reveal has been an avalanche of rumors and “leaks,” which is always the case with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC characters. However, unlike previous times, none of the rumors and supposed leaks ever agreed with each other. Nobody seemed to know who Nintendo was preparing to tap, which is a big reason why fans of the series are in the aforementioned hype coma.

Since it launched last year, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has added four DLC characters: Joker, Banjo-Kazooie, Hero, and Terry Bogard. Originally, the fifth DLC character was supposed to be the game’s last, but Nintendo did confirm earlier this year that it plans on adding more than five.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — which launched back in 2018 — is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has so much meaningful content that it’s easy to forget it’s a fighting game at its core, but at least one fact rings true just a few days after the game’s release: ‘Ultimate’ is a fitting – and perhaps the only – way to describe Nintendo’s biggest Smash Bros. experience to date,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Between a robust single-player component that Super Smash Bros. for Wii U sorely lacked and the ever-present competitive modes like VS and online play, there’s a lot to unpack in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. More than 50 hours of gameplay have given some insight into the game’s many modes, and it’s evident that the hype around the fighting game was absolutely warranted.”