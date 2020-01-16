Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Adding Six More DLC Fighters

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rounded out its first bundle of DLC fighters with the announcement on Thursday that Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses will be joining the game. That character will be added towards the end of January, but they’re not the only DLC character that we’ll see in Ultimate. Masahiro Sakurai, the director for the latest and greatest Smash Bros., said at the end of Byleth’s reveal video that six more DLC characters are coming to the game.

It’s been known for a while that more DLC fighters were coming to Ultimate ever since Nintendo confirmed as much later last year, but it was unknown exactly how many would be added. Five characters would’ve been a smart guess given that there were five in the first Fighters Pass, but it looks like we’ll be getting an extra one this time. Sakurai revealed in the Byleth video that six fighters are in the game’s second Fighters Pass.

“As I stated, we’ll continue to release more DLC fighters down the line,” Sakurai said in the trailer. “I had thought that one or two might suffice, but, well, let’s have a look.”

After showing off Challenger Packs all the way up to No. 11, Sakurai confirmed that the new Fighters Pass will indeed have an extra character. You’ll be able to purchase the Fighters Pass on January 28th which will guarantee you access to all of the Challenger Packs once they’re released. We don’t have a release date for when the first fighter from this new pass will be added, but it’s been said that all of these fighters will be out by December 31, 2021.

It’s not uncommon for games to have their season passes released before players know what all is going to be included in them, but Sakurai apologized regardless for having to do that.

“Now that it’s official, we intend to move ahead with development,” Sakurai continued. “Of course, like last time, the contents will remain unknown for now, and I’m personally very sorry that we have to release Fighter Pass Volume 2 when the details have yet to be revealed. Like last time, I’d be very grateful if, despite that, you would understand why and purchased it.”

Sakurai added that the new additions have already been decided on, so don’t expect any guest fighter campaigns to sway the decisions. Sakurai said previously that Nintendo selected the first five DLC fighters after he determined if the picks were even possible, though it’s unclear if that same process was used in Fighter Pass 2.