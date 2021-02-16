New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character May Be Revealed at Tomorrow's Direct

✖

Another Nintendo Direct is coming up soon, and while every Nintendo fan will have a wishlist ready for these sorts of events to cover everything they hope to hear about, one thing we know for certain is that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will make an appearance. Considering how this is the first full and official Direct we’ve gotten in over a year, one would imagine that Nintendo would have some substantial Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to share. That means that we may very well see the game’s next DLC fighter revealed on Wednesday.

Nintendo explicitly said in its tease for the Direct that we’ll see Super Smash Bros. Ultimate featured in the presentation, so there’s no question about that. What people did have questions – and theories – about was the character who’ll potentially be revealed during the Direct.

Tune in 2/17 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super #SmashBrosUltimate and games coming to #NintendoSwitch in the first half of 2021.https://t.co/fbG3hEtD0Q pic.twitter.com/w8J6lbdIkQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 16, 2021

If you’ve been paying attention to some of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leaks, rumors, and theories leading up to this Direct, it’ll be no surprise to see that people are once again talking about Crash Bandicoot. The classic character has been a staple on those sorts of wishlists ever since players started imagining who they wanted to see added to the game, but there’s been no indication thus far that those kinds of quests will come to fruition.

According to at least one Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rumor, there’s a chance that we’ll see a character added who people will be far less familiar with compared to Crash Bandicoot. Some have suggested that Lloyd Irving from the Tales of Symphonia game might be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nintendo is no stranger to adding more obscure and unexpected characters, but this idea’s again just a rumor at this point.

Whoever is picked, assuming a new DLC character is revealed on Wednesday, it’ll be mark the start of the second half of the current DLC pass. Three unknown characters including the next one to be revealed remain, so after the next DLC fighter is announced, we’ll have at least two more characters that we know of who’ll be added to the game.

Nintendo’s next Direct starts on Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT.