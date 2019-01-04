Report: ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ May Offer Additional DLC Outside of Fighter Pass

We already know that Nintendo has ample plans to support Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a series of updates, as well as the Fighter Pass, which will introduce five guest fighters, stages and more over the coming year, including Joker from Persona 5. But an interesting omission from a Nintendo page suggests we may get more aside from that.

A thread over on Resetera indicates that Nintendo initially posted- and then removed- a listing indicating that new Mii Fighter costumes would be introduced to the game, with outfits going for around $.75 apiece and set to release sometime in 2019. If you take a look at the page, that listing has been removed, even though details about the Fighters Pass still remain in place.

Here’s how the listing initially appeared:

Mii Fighter Costume

Includes 1 Costume



Price: $0.75 (USD)



Content Available: 2019 (exact dates TBD)

While exact outfits haven’t been revealed just yet, the previous entry in the series, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS, offered a number of third-party costumes to choose from; and considering that the roster for Ultimate is that much more robust, chances are we’ll see even more offerings become available.

There has been talk that a new Nintendo Direct is set to take place this month, possibly as soon as next week. The company could very well reveal the next range of Mii Fighter costumes for the game, as well as the possible second guest fighter to come after Joker (which has rumored to be a favorite from the Dragon Quest series, much to most fans’ delight). By that time, Nintendo could restore the details from the listing above, giving fans an idea of what to expect in terms of outfits.

For now, we’ll be taking this rumor lightly, since the info isn’t on Nintendo’s page. But it’d be nice to have some additional DLC options- and maybe even a few fighters outside of what the Pass will have to offer. We have a pretty good idea who’s coming for the second one at least, based on some new datamining.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Nintendo Switch, in both physical and digital form via the Nintendo eShop.

Want to talk about Smash Bros. goodness? Find me on Twitter at @TheDCD!