Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Leak Deconfirms Two Rumored Characters

According to a well-known Nintendo and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leaker, the game’s next DLC character probably won’t be the two heavily rumored characters that leaks, rumors, and reports have been throwing around lately. More specifically, recently industry insider Sabi tweeted out saying — based off what they’ve heard — the game’s next DLC character will not be Crash Bandicoot or Ryu Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden, the latter of which has particular been leaking a lot the past couple of months. Sabi notes that they aren’t 100 percent confident the characters aren’t hitting next, but are “very unlikely” to hit as the game’s 5th DLC character based off some “private developments.”

“I am not leaning towards Ryu Hayabusa or Crash for fighter pass #5. I’m not deconfirming them for fighter 5, just considering them very unlikely based on some new private developments” writes Sabi on Twitter. “I can’t share anything else right now.”

Of course, any leak, report, or rumor like this should be taken with a grain of salt, especially when the source expresses a slither of doubt themselves. That said, Sabi is one of the industry’s most trusted sources, especially when it comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Nintendo scoops. In other words, this isn’t a random leak or aimless speculation from a Reddit user or a 4chan poster.

As you may know, while there haven’t been a ton of noteworthy claims of Crash Bandicoot coming to the game, there have been a few relatively reliable leakers saying Ryu Hayabusa is coming to the platform fighter, with someone even suggesting the Ninja Gaiden protagonist is next. In other words, this new report from Sabi does conflict with some previous reports about the game’s next DLC character.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed Nintendo Switch exclusive, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the platform fighter by clicking right here.

