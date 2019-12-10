Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Leak Deconfirms Rumored Characters

Nintendo fans suspect Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character will be revealed later this week at The Game Awards, but before that happens, industry insider, leaker, and journalist, Sabi, has deconfirmed another large swath of rumored and possible DLC additions. More specifically, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans on Nintendo Switch shouldn’t look forward to any PlayStation DLC characters, at least not as DLC fighter number five, aka the game’s next DLC fighter.

Sabi revealed the deconfirmation via a new Twitter thread, where the journalist notes that they possibly know who the character is, however, this information isn’t divulged. Further, Sabi notes the characters they’ve previously deconfirmed — which includes many recently rumored characters, such as Dante, Master Chief, Sora, and Lloyd Irving — are still falling under the status of deconfirmed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This has nothing to do with the characters I’ve decon’d. Nothing I’ve said has changed. Just adding on it’s not a Sony rep. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) December 9, 2019

Of course, this should naturally be taken with a grain of salt. While Sabi has proven to be a reliable source — especially pertaining to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — unofficial information is still unofficial information, and thus not worth losing your house and life savings on at the bookies.

Thankfully, we should find out who the game’s next DLC character is very soon. It hasn’t been confirmed that this news will be at The Game Awards 2019 this Thursday, but that’s the assumption, and it seems like a pretty safe assumption. As you may remember, The Game Awards is where Nintendo revealed Joker.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Who do you think will be Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character? Do you think we will ever see a PlayStation character in Smash?