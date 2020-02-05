Next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Event Is All About Byleth

A new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event is about to take place this weekend, and this next one is fittingly all about the latest guest fighter who joins the roster from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Byleth was added as a DLC fighter towards the end of January and has become a character with a low barrier of entry for players who want to pick up yet another Fire Emblem character, and this new event will smartly highlight Byleth’s adopted profession by featuring different students of various weapon types.

The official Smash Bros. account tweeted about the upcoming tournament event that’s set to begin on February 7th. The tweet in question mentions Byleth teaching other fighters skills, particularly those that deal with using a bow, spear, or and axe.

Examples of fighters that’ll be featured in the three-day tournament included Corrin, Pit, and Villager, each of which use one of the three weapons mentioned above. Aside from swords and magic, people who are familiar with the main Fire Emblem games will recall that these three weapon types cover most of the standard offensive options in the game. Swords, lances, and axes made up the core weapon triangle found in earlier games, but they still carried over their unique advantages and disadvantages once the series moved on.

If you played Fire Emblem: Three Houses, you’ll also notice that this graphic promoting the upcoming tournament is a clever nod towards the game Byleth comes from. The box art for the newest Fire Emblem game featured the leaders of the three main houses fanned out around Byleth, a scene that’s perfectly recreated here with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters.

Byleth themselves can use a variety of different weapons in the main Fire Emblem game and in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so the event works on multiple levels.

Seeing the new character added to the game was a welcome announcement for anyone who loves Fire Emblem, but many people feel that there are too many characters from that series in the game. The director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate apparently feels that way, too.

