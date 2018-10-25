‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Gameplay Trailer Released

With the talk going around this morning regarding the potentially leaked roster for the game, one would think that a new trailer for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from Nintendo would feature one of these characters. Alas, that's not the route the publisher took.

Nevertheless, the latest trailer for the game does provide a pretty wide variety of not only who's featured in the upcoming brawler, but also what they're capable of. In the span of about under a minute, we get a pretty good look at most (if not all) of the combatants that are featured.

You can watch the trailer above and get an idea of who's all included. We start off with signature favorites like Mario, Samus Aran and Ryu from Street Fighter before getting into more diverse favorites, like Star Wolf, the Splatoon Inkling, Cloud from Final Fantasy VII, King K. Rool from the Donkey Kong Country Series, Captain Falcon, Pac-Man and a number of others.

The trailer also features some spectacular final Smashes in action, including a sneak peek at Ridley's featuring a rather large laser; a look at Pac-Man with gobbling icons; a group of Mega Man characters bonding together with synched blasts; a super large Bowser smashing everyone on a platform; and Mario trapped in a bus that's rolling off-screen.

So, no, no exciting new reveals just yet. But Nintendo could likely have a Direct special lined up for next month that reveals the next two faces in the roster, as well as who could be on the horizon before the game's, ahem, final release in December. (See what we did there with the Final Smash reference?) The trailer may be brief, but it's good fun to watch, and it doesn't dwell your excitement for the upcoming fighting game in the least. We know we can't wait to play it.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arrives on December 7 for Nintendo Switch.