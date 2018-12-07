How To Unlock Every ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Character

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch is here and the question on everyones mind is “How do I unlock every character?”. Look no further, we here at Comicbook.com have you covered.

There will be a handful of great fighters available right off the bat; but some, like a few of the newcomers, are locked off until you make the right level of progress. What to do?

Fortunately, the team at GameSpot have come up with a few helpful tips when it comes to unlocking some of these elite fighters. Read up, and get good, Smash players. You’ve got a world of work ahead, but many ways to get it accomplished!

A World of Light Awaits You

First off, you’ll want to enter into the World of Light story mode to get started with unlocking things. Some of you were going to do this anyway, just to see how much of the Smash Bros. universe Kirby would be able to save.

You’ll start out with the pink puffball as you fight your way through competitors, and earn Spirits. As you do so, characters will become “rescued,” and you’ll be able to open them on the main roster.

It may take a pretty good deal of time — the single player mode reportedly lasts about 20 hours — but it’s time well spent when it comes to collecting everything that the game has to offer. And that includes characters!

Match Up Like There’s No Tomorrow

If the World of Light isn’t your thing, you can also jump into regular multiplayer matchups. The more you partake in, win or lose, the more potential you’ll have to unlock characters. You’ll see a variety of “New Challenger” opportunities come up, and once you defeat them, they’ll join the roster!

There is a slight chance they might beat you. However, if they do, you can jump back in and try them again.

According to GameSpot, you’ll see one of these “New Challenger” fights every three to four matches, or every 10 minutes. That’s a good way to unlock characters, although you’ll still need to go with World of Light if you want Spirits.

Keeping It Classic

In addition to taking on multiplayer fights and jumping into the World of Light story mode, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate also has Classic mode available. And this is the best way to unlock potential “New Challenger” opportunities.

Here’s how it works. For each run that you complete in Classic Mode, you’ll come across the chance to earn a new fighter for your roster by defeating them. Again, if you fail to do so the first time, you’ll be able to jump back in and try again.

This may be the quickest method of the bunch when it comes to unlocking characters, as it should only take about six minutes or so per round. But, once more, if you want Spirits, it’s off to the World of Light for you!

More Fighters Coming, Sooner Rather Than Later

As you may have heard by now, Nintendo is adding five much-appreciated secret characters to Super Smash Bros. Brawl via DLC, which will be introduced periodically throughout 2019, with the final one coming in early 2020. We don’t know who they are yet, but they sound awfully promising.

On top of that, the playable Piranha Plant will also join the party; and if you register your game by January 31, 2019, you’ll get him free of charge in February. The others you’ll need to purchase either separately or through the Fighters Pass, available for $24.99.

These guys will be on hand immediately after they’re purchased, so no worries about unlocking them. But it’ll certainly fill up your roster very quickly!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases tonight for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital eShop form.

