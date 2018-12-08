‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: How to Unlock King K. Rool

King K. Rool is one of the new characters to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and fortunately for those looking to unlock him, he’s one of the easiest fighters to acquire.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters can be unlocked through one of three ways: The World of Light mode where they’re found throughout the game’s story mode of interconnected worlds, by completing the Classic Mode that offers a more traditional Smash Bros. experience, or by simply playing different matches and waiting for a new challenger opportunity to appear roughly every 10 minutes. While some characters are buried deep within the World of Light mode or the list of characters unlocked through the occasional challenges appearing after playing for the allotted time, King K. Rool is easily unlocked through just one run in the Classic Mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game’s Classic Mode starts by having players pick just one fighter to play as, each with their own predetermined battles ahead of them. By choosing Link and playing through the Classic Mode – the intensity level of the mode doesn’t matter, so feel free to set is as low or high as you’d like – defeating the boss at the end and sitting through the credits mini-game will lead to a new challenger opportunity featuring none other than King K. Rool. Beat him there and he’ll become a member of your roster.

King K. Rool can also be encountered in the World of Light mode by heading to a location called the “Mysterious Dimension,” but the World of Light mode has a sprawling board game layout that could take players time to navigate if they’re looking for a particular character. If you’re trying to unlock characters just as you go and don’t favor a particular order, playing the World of Light mode and backing out every 10 minutes to take on another scheduled challenger is the way to go, but if you’re only looking to get King K. Rool quickly, completing a Classic run with Link is by far the easiest route.

Beating King K. Rool once you get to him is easier said than done though with the fighter from the Donkey Kong universe bringing his substantial size and weaponry to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. His Blunderbuss ability showcased in the gameplay video above allows him to catch enemies off guard by shooting slow-moving projectiles that he can knock foes into, and unlike most characters of his size, he even has a counter ability that’ll send projectiles and other attacks back to their senders.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available for the Nintendo Switch.