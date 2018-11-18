‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Ice Climbers Amiibo Back In Stock After Immediately Selling Out

For those looking to rep that Ice Climbers pride in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate next month, the Amiibo that sold out almost immediately is back in stock over on Amazon!

Though we already knew that the Ice Climbers were back to hold their iconic place in the Nintendo fighting game, there are those that want to take their gameplay experience to the next level. The Amiibo figures do just that, with each one offering something unique to the title and how these fighters work.

According to the listing:

Ice Climbers first appeared in the 1985 release of the Ice Climber game. The boy is Popo and the girl is Nana. They jump with hammers in hand as they aim for the summit.

Get cool in-game extras with Amiibo accessories and compatible games.

Games, systems, and Amiibo sold separately. Visit nintendo.com/amiibo for details on Amiibo functionality.

As for the duo themselves, they are back as full-fledged fighters, not like Trophies the last time around. From the new up aerial showcasing a sweet hammer swing, to a ton of animation changes, the Ice Climbers have definitely seen a few changes since they last appeared. Interested in what’s different, we’ve got a simple breakdown below:

Nana can’t grab this time

Final Smash seems nerfed

Chain grabbing has been left out

If Ice Shot is reflected, they will take damage

Popo unleashes grab, Nana won’t be able to move

Much more expressive

Regardless of the changes, they’re just one epic part of an even cooler roster, a roster that has only grown in its impressive nature since the big reveal at E3 earlier this year.

For those looking to score the Ice Climbers Amiibo, they are available right here to pre-order. You’re going to want to act fast, though. They sold out quickly last time around, making them apparently a hot commodity for those anxiously awaiting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is scheduled to be released on the Nintendo Switch on December 7th, and will have both digital and physical versions available.

