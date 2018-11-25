‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Japanese Ads Are Pretty Awesome

We’ve already seen some advertising make the rounds for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which isn’t really a surprise considering the game is just under two weeks from release. But if any of them really nail what the Smash series is all about, it’s the latest ads to come out of Nintendo of Japan.

There are three ads in all, and they capture the chaotic nature of Smash, mainly due to the interactions with many of the characters. Let’s take a look at each of them and see just what these 30 second spots provide for fans to enjoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up, we have this innocent-looking Animal Crossing-style video, in which a number of inhabitants are simply relaxing and enjoying what their world has to offer. But then you have Isabella making her way to the dock to do a little fishing, only to draw out…Mario? Yeah, apparently he was swimming nearby. And the millisecond he lands on shore, he decides to take out his frustration on the Animal Crossing Villager, who then flies into Kirby’s world, dropping a bowling ball on King Dedede and getting him involved in the action. From there, we see others like Captain Falcon, Bowser Jr., Jigglypuff and Captain Olimar from Pikmin enter the fray. The commercial concludes with a fleet of Yoshi and a giant Nintendog playing with the screen.

In this next spot, we have the Splatoon Kids shooting away at each other with their paint guns before Mario once again gets involved (he gets around a lot these days), knocking one of the kids into another world. From there, we see King K. Rool get knocked for a loop, alongside Yoshi, Bowser, Wario, Charmander, and more. It’s a pretty chaotic ad, but adds to the fun that you can expect from the full game.

Last but certainly not least, here’s the final ad, featuring Ken and Ryu about to mix it up in classic Street Fighter action. But, then comes along Mario (again), who knocks the both of them into the middle of next week. They land on a plane and kick Donkey Kong off of it, who then goes and serves a powerful shot to Wii Fit Trainer. We then see other favorites like Pac-Man, Pichu, Pikachu, Link from The Legend of Zelda and others get thrown into the fray. Needless to say, this is another great advertisement for the game — and we want more.

While a bit on the brief side, these Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ads show just how nuts things can get in the game, and how quickly circumstances can change at the drop of a hat. We can’t wait to get into these battles when the game arrives on December 7 for Nintendo Switch.