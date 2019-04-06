‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Adding Joker “Soon” Says Director

Nintendo had previously announced that Persona 5 protagonist Joker would launch as the game’s second post-launch character sometime in April. And officially, Nintendo hasn’t budged from this position. However, there’s been rumblings and a few people claiming that the character won’t be arriving this month. And the longer we get into April with no word from Nintendo, the more this seems plausible. That said, during his recent Famitsu Awards speech, series’ creative director Masahiro Sakurai hinted that April is still the release window, teasing that the character is “coming soon.”

At the Famitsu Awards, Sakurai stated that Joker is coming soon* *もうそろそろです。

I believe he used the same phrase in the NicoNico Interview with Mewtwo, which was done around March 22nd. Metwo was released on April 15th for Club Nintendo players. — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) April 5, 2019

Interestingly, later in the speech, Sakurai touched upon how difficult development of the new platform fighter was on him and his staff, which lines-up with previous reports and tidbits about the game’s development, including that Sakurai had to resort to IV drips to get through work.

When accepting the MVP Award, Sakurai briefly talked about how difficult development of Smash Ultimate was on him and the staff. He’s also impressed with the work other studios are doing. He ended the speech with a mantra, “I wil forget the troubles I had, but the game remains. — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) April 5, 2019

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of who will be the next DLC character to drop after Joker, but presumably we will hear more about that either in the build-up to E3 or during the show.

For those that don’t know: Joker was announced as a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character back at The Game Awards in December. That said, while that announcement was a few months ago, there’s been little said about the DLC since. In fact, we still haven’t seen Joker in the game and have no clue what type of fighter he will be.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on the Nintendo Switch and only the Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the popular and critically-acclaimed platform-fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

Source: PushDustin via DualShockers

