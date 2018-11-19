‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Spared Kirby in the World of Light Mode for a Reason

Nintendo’s trailer for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s World of Light mode saw Kriby being spared while every other fighter got obliterated, and Nintendo said there’s a reason for why the pink fighter survived, though the company isn’t ready to spoil that detail just yet.

The World of Light mode is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s take on a story mod where Kirby encounters spirits whose bodies have been claimed by Galeem, the being shown blasting every other fighter in the trailer above. By besting the fighters, Kirby frees the spirits trapped within them and can use those spirits to augment his stats. More characters are playable later on, the trailer showing that feature where fighters like Peach and Ness can eventually be controlled by players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kirby wasn’t spared randomly though, according to Nintendo, and there’s a reason while he’s still alive. Nintendo isn’t spoiling anything about the Story of Light mode yet though, so players will have to play through the mode to find out why Kirby is still around after the attack wiped out the rest of the fighters.

“There is a reason why Kirby was chosen and if you play through the game you will see why but it won’t be apparent until you play through the game,” JC Rodrigo, manager of product marketing on Nintendo’s Treehouse team told ComicBook.com at a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event over the weekend.

The cryptic teaser doesn’t lend much insight into why Kirby was saved over other heroes – Mario seems like he would’ve been the most obvious choice since he’s the face of Nintendo – but it does add something to the mode knowing there’s a reason why Kirby was able to escape the mayhem. He was shown disappearing into a poof of stars in the trailer just before the light consumed him and later dropped into a world that featured several different Nintendo worlds.

World of Light is just one part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate experience though with traditional local fights and online battles also included in the game. Rodrigo spoke at length about the new game during the event and referred to it as a “giant crossover” that brought together all sorts characters that come from Nintendo’s various series and others who make guest appearances from different games.

More previews shared on Monday revealed the newest characters’ gameplay as well with new fighters like Inciniroar, the Inklings, King K. Rool, and other fighters showcased.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is scheduled to be released on December 7th for the Nintendo Switch.