Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Leaker Reportedly Reveals Upcoming DLC Characters

✖

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leak that accurately predicted previous DLC characters may have the scoop about who's coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game next. Back in 2018, a Japanese leaker over on 5ch revealed that Dragon Quest's Hero and Steve from Minecraft were coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC characters. And this is exactly what happened. Of course, this could have been a very lucky guess, but the anonymous leaker has caught the attention of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community.

According to the leaker, Nintendo and Bandai Namco were in the planning stages of adding a rep from the Tales of series, or, more specifically, both the protagonists from Tales of Symphonia and Tales of Vesperia, which is to say Lloyd Irving and Yuri Lowell. It's unclear if these two characters are still in the works, but, as you may know, the former has been heavily-requested for years, and has even been rumored here and there.

It's also noted that Chun-Li of Street Fighter fame was once in development, but inevitably this work was scrapped and morphed into Ken being added to the game.

In addition to this, the leak also claims that Sora from Kingdom Hearts was a candidate at some point as well, but Square Enix eventually rejected the proposal as they didn't like the Kingdom Hearts representation not including any Disney characters.

At this point, taking this leak into account, it seems like Llyod Irving may finally be coming to the game alongside Yuri Lowell. However, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official information, but even if it's accurate, it's also dated and subject to change.

As always, we will be sure to update the story when and if Nintendo comments on the information above. The company maintains a very strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors, reports, and leaks, so we don't expect it to comment, but if it does, said comment will be added, salient or not. Meanwhile, for more coverage on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- including all of the latest rumors, reports, and leaks -- click here.

While 2021 is still young, this isn't the first leak to shed light on DLC characters possibly on the way. Just last week a similar leak surfaced with not just details about what's to come, but about cut characters as well.