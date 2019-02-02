‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Pro Pulls Off Huge Comeback in Tournament

A professional Super Smash Bros. player pulled off an impressive comeback in a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate match to secure a tournament victory.

Playing as the Pokemon Trainer in Ultimate, William “Leffen” Hjelte who’s part of the Team SoloMid esports organization fought Kofi Amanquah who was on Falco, one of the player’s signature picks. The two met at the Genesis 6 with the fight looking bleak for Leffen when the players who’s best known for his Super Smash Bros. Melee record was down one stock, but that’s exactly when he turned it around.

Down to one stock versus Kofi’s two, Leffen evened the score by knocking off one of his opponent’s stocks in a zero-to-death onslaught. Utilizing two of the Pokemon Trainer’s three Pokemon, the player cycled from Squirtle to Ivysaur after pushing Falco off the edge. Leffen’s been a vocal supporter of players edgeguarding more in Ultimate, a mechanic where they keep players off-stage by staying on the offensive instead of waiting for the opponent to float back to safety, and he put turned those words into actions by edgeguarding Kofi right down to one stock. The stock was fittingly taken away in one of Ivysaur’s most satisfying moves, a down-air attack which sent Falco straight down beneath the stage.

THE 0-DEATH COMEBACK FROM @TSM_Leffen tho??? In the words of @Virum_SD himself, that was P E R F E C T. #G6 pic.twitter.com/SV73Q0B7eR — Genesis 6 @ #G6 (@Genesis_Smash) February 2, 2019

In the full video seen here, Leffen would go on to take out Kofi’s remaining stock to emerge victorious. The third and final kill ended with a bit of edgeguarding but also with a satisfying forward-smash that sent Falco flying to close it out. The two played again immediately after with yet another forward-smash closing out the last stock of that match to earn Leffen another win.

Leffen recently resigned with TSM to continue playing for them, so it looks like there will be more of these edgeguarding victories in the player and organization’s future. In fact, a video which was shared right at the end of January by TSM that showed him preparing for Genesis 6 showed two matches that ended in a fairly similar way.