‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Just Ruthlessly Killed off a Beloved Nintendo Character

The recently released Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct started off with a shocking death to a beloved Nintendo character.

While revealing that Simon from the Castlevania franchise would be a playable character in the upcoming Nintendo Switch fighting game, the Direct kicked things off with a shocking and horrifying vignette. The brief clip showed a terrified Luigi exploring Dracula’s castle while armed with his trusty anti-ghost equipment from Luigi’s Mansion. But while the Poltergust 3000 is handy against Boos and ghosts, it’s a bit underwhelming against zombies, giant snakes and the Grim Reaper.

As Death personified approaches Luigi, fans expected Simon to make the save. Instead, the Grim Reaper lashes out with its fearsome scythe and literally pulls Luigi’s soul out of his body. As Death collects Luigi’s soul for an unknown purpose, Simon arrives to face down the Grim Reaper…a moment too late to save Mario’s brother.

You can check out the fatal blow below, complete with Luigi’s ghost literally leaving his body in slow motion.

At the end of the vignette, we see Luigi is still trapped in ghost form, implying that he can’t return to his physical body due to the horrific injuries he suffered at the hands of the Grim Reaper. Curiously enough, Luigi doesn’t appear in any of the subsequent clips shown in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct, implying that he is, in fact, dead for good.

Later in the vignette, we also see Mario and Mega Man suffer from deadly attacks, though we never see their soul literally leave their bodies.

Of course, this is a video game, and it’s doubtful that Nintendo would toss Luigi’s life away on a one-off clip. However, murdering Luigi would go a long way to show the danger of Dracula’s Castle and the world of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in general. Let’s face it, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has known murderers, assassins and now vampire slayers on the rosters. It makes sense that not every character in the game would survive a real fight. There’s bound to be some casualties in war, and it looks like Luigi was the first.

So, what did you think of Luigi’s demise? Was it the perfect way to introduce Simon to the Smash Bros. franchise, or will Luigi’s final scream haunt you for all eternity? Let us know in the comment section below!