‘Super Smash Bros. Melee’ Opening Nostalgically Recreated In ‘Ultimate’

Back in 2001, one of the greatest games ever released: Super Smash Bros. Melee for the Nintendo GameCube. Almost 18 years later, and people are still playing the platform fighter: both casually and competitively.

That said, right now all anyone can talk about is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and rightfully so, it’s phenomenal. You don’t become one of the best-selling and highest-rated games of 2018 without being a great game. However, the nostalgia isn’t there, at least not yet. Playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch is resonating on every level you’d want it to, except it’s incapable of filling the nostalgic-sized void in my heart that previous Smash games have created, chiefly Melee.

Luckily, YouTube channel “Shadels” understands the struggle, and so they recreated the classic Melee opening in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The result is obviously not a one-for-one recreation, but it’s pretty darn close considering what they had to work with. It’s even a little nostalgic.

Not hating on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but — as you can see — the Melee opening recreated in Ultimate may just be better than Ultimate’s actually opening.

The video also reminds me of just how memorable the announcer shouting MEELLLEEEEEEEE! at the end of the intro is. The Ultimate equivalent is nowhere near as impactful.

For those that don’t know: Melee is the second game in the Super Smash Bros. series that added to the previous game’s 12 character roster with additional fighters from franchises such as Fire Emblem.

At the time of its release in 2001, the game won many awards, and is widely considered one of the best games of all-time, and the best entry in the Super Smash Bros. series to date. It is notably the Nintendo GameCube’s best-selling game ever, and has the same Metacritic score as Ultimate: 92.

Personally, it’s my favorite game in the series, followed by Ultimate. It did add the Ice Climbers to the series though, which I can only forgive it for because it also added the likes of Peach and Mewtwo. What about you? What’s your favorite entry in the Super Smash Bros. series, and why is it Melee?