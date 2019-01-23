This ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Mod Aims to Recreate What We Loved About ‘Melee’

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues to impress fans of the fighter from Nintendo and there’s still so much on the way. With an impressively large roster that is only going to grow throughout the year and a stellar single-player mode, it’s no wonder why so many fans are enjoying every little bit that the new fighter has to offer on their Nintendo Switch. That being said, never underestimate the power of modders that look to make a great game even better.

The latest mod is still a work in progress but NyxTheShield is putting together a pretty sweet project to make the latest game a little more in line with Super Smash Bros. Melee:

Videos by ComicBook.com

YES IT WORKED!! Proof of concept: Melee Wavedash and Reduced Landing Lag Mod for Smash Ultimate!! Wavedash is a bit short because I was hard replacing unnamed values in the game and accidentally changed the air dodge length , fixing it later. IT FUCKING WORKS pic.twitter.com/dxZludahml — KMV | NyxTheShield (@NyxTheShield) January 5, 2019

So if you’re like me and are just a little peeved (not enough to dampen the game, mind you) at the more slow-moving characters, this mod-in-progress is the perfect solution. With a roster as full and stunning as Ultimate’s, it’s just too good of a game to pass up but that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to make it even better for long-time fans.

Even though the game just recently came out, the modding community immediately went to work on ways to make it more tailored to individual desires. With so much left on the horizon to be revealed – including more fighters – it’s pretty awesome to see how creative this community can get.

What are your thoughts on the latest mod for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? What other improvements would you like to see modded into the game in the near future? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!