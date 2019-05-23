Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mod Adds Shaggy

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch features every fighter featured in the series to date, plus some additional ones. It’s a massive roster, almost perfect. But you know why it isn’t perfect? There’s no Shaggy. The ultimate platform fighter of all-time not in the “Ultimate” platform fighter? Maybe he isn’t in the game because he’s too powerful. Whatever the case, thankfully mods exist. And thankfully modder Demonslayerx8 exists, because they have done what Nintendo foolishly refuses to do: add Shaggy to the game.

That’s right, there’s a mod that adds the mystery solver to the game. Using Captain Falcon as a template, Demonslayerx8 has added Shaggy to the game, and you can see it in action below, courtesy of YouTuber BeardBear.

As you can see, there’s nothing greater in life than watching Shaggy Falcon Punch Duck Hunt Duo to smithereens. Of course, the video also isn’t totally accurate, because Shaggy would never have to use that much energy to defeat anyone, let alone Duck Hunt Duo. But nothing can be perfect.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. For more on the game itself, check out our review of the title. Here’s a snippet of it:

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has so much meaningful content that it’s easy to forget it’s a fighting game at its core, but at least one fact rings true just a few days after the game’s release: ‘Ultimate’ is a fitting – and perhaps the only – way to describe Nintendo’s biggest Smash Bros. experience to date.”

“Between a robust single-player component that Super Smash Bros. for Wii U sorely lacked and the ever-present competitive modes like VS and online play, there’s a lot to unpack in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. More than 50 hours of gameplay have given some insight into the game’s many modes, and it’s evident that the hype around the fighting game was absolutely warranted.”

