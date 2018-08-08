Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adding Monster Hunter Is the Best Thing Ever

On Wednesday, there was a spectacular Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct with tons of surprising reveals and revelations concerning how much this game will be all about the players.

A beloved franchise in itself, the team over at the Big N went above and beyond to make sure that this lived up to the “Ultimate” label attached to its name. One of the coolest announcements, aside from the more than 800 songs and that epic Castlevania reveal, was that of the Monster Hunter crossover. Though simply an Assist Trophy, the inclusion of this highly beloved franchise makes the upcoming fighter that much sweeter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Nintendo, “Some of the new Assist Trophies that are joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate include Zero from the Mega Man X series, Knuckles from Sonic The Hedgehog, Krystal from Star Fox Adventures, Rathalos from the Monster Hunter series, Shovel Knight from, well, Shovel Knight and the evil Moon from The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.”

To see Rathalos swoop in the way he did was pretty epic. The Assist Trophies aren’t anything new, but they seem to be getting better and better with each release. With even more franchises blending into the universe that is Smash, the game only continues to evolve in fans’ best interest.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the biggest games Nintendo has ever released,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Between all the iconic fighters, stages and music, it’s the largest video game crossover ever produced – and nothing short of a Nintendo fan’s dream come true.”

The fighting adventure begins exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on Dec. 7.

There’s still more yet to come before the game arrives this winter. With more heroes potentially waiting to be revealed and even more surprises up the sleeves of the Big N, it makes us wonder: what else could they possibly give fans to make them even more excited? Sound off with your hopes and predictions in the comment section below and tell us what you think the next big reveal will be.

Until then, feel free to check out our Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community hub right here to stay “in the know” with what’s happening in the Smash world.