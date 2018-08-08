Newly Revealed Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Getting Their Own Amiibo

The Nintendo Direct today gave us so much more to look forward to when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases later this year! From the newly added Castlevania characters, to the more than 800 songs to relive those nostalgic glory days — there’s plenty to be excited about.

But with the Echo Fighters, Donkey Kong’s King K. Rool and our favourite Vampire hunters all coming to the game, it just wouldn’t be the same without corresponding amiibo. Luckily, those too are on the way.

Super #SmashBros Collection #amiibo of the five newly announced Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters – Simon Belmont, Richter Belmont, King K. Rool, Chrom and Dark Samus – will be released in the future! — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 8, 2018

Nintendo of Europe took to their Twitter to dish the good news about the fighters and their real-life counterparts. The amiibo for the game offer special attacks and advantages no matter the stage. They’re just really cool to look at, to boot. With so many new characters confirmed, that impressive amiibo collection is about to get even bigger.

Unfortunately, fans are still feeling the burn from Waluigi’s absence and because of that, there are quite a few hilarious reactions to the news.

And then there were those that were just plain excited:

Though Chrom already has an amiibo, it’s going to be amazing to see such a notorious Castlevania character in miniature form. We don’t have any images or a release date at this time, but we know that they’re coming “in the future.” We can’t wait to see some of our favourite characters amiibo-fied!

Super Smash Bros Ultimate releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch Dec. 17, 2018. For more info about the game itself, read the synopsis below.

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”