Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Players Warned of Nintendo Switch 2 Problem

With Nintendo Switch 2 consoles making their way into the wild, gamers are planning out which games to enjoy first. With new day one games like Mario Kart World alongside an extensive backwards compatibility list, there are plenty of options to choose from. For many, a classic like Super Smash Bros. is an obvious choice for booting up a new Nintendo console. However, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players are being warned about a couple of issues with how the game runs on Switch 2. Thankfully, the issues are pretty specific and should be easy to avoid until a patch arrives.

This intel comes from X user @OatmealDome, a reliable source of Nintendo info. They shared that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has “some issues” on the Switch 2 at launch. Specifically, these issues related to the use of Mii Fighter characters and are as follows:

If a Switch 1 and Switch 2 play together online and one uses a Mii Fighter, the match may immediately end.

Mii Fighter thumbnails may not save correctly.

Mii fighters in super smash bros. ultimate are off limits (For now)

As a follow-up, @OatmealDome notes that Nintendo is asking players to refrain from using Mii Fighters in online Super Smash Bros. Ultimate play until the issue is resolved. An update is already in the works, so it should hopefully be fixed fairly soon. Thankfully, with such a big roster to choose from, it should be pretty easy for players to fall back on other reliable characters like Pikachu, Link, or Dr. Mario to avoid having their matches end unceremoniously.

This issue with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was identified alongside the last release of Switch 2 compatibility test info. The Japanese Switch 2 website list of Switch 1 software compatibility has already been updated to reflect that 15,000+ third-party games have been tested, with 98% of them having no issues.

Overall, it looks like most Switch 1 games are going to run just fine on your brand-new Switch 2. However, a few games, including first-party titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, still have some lingering glitches that should be worked out with future updates. As of the June 5th update to the list, a very small percentage of first-party games from Switch 1 register as not supported, with a slightly larger number of third-party games having issues. However, the vast majority of titles should run with no issues.

Other identified issues include Nintendo Switch Sports randomly dropping the frame rate during soccer matches. If there is a game you’re eager to jump into using backwards compatibility the moment your Switch 2 arrives, you can check that specific game’s eShop page for details. It’s likely that updates for issues with Nintendo games will arrive quickly, but third-party fixes could take longer to be resolved.

