‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Mod Adds Chain Chomp

Earlier this month, somebody modded Shrek into Nintendo Switch exclusive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Then somebody modded Family Guy’s Peter Griffin into the platform fighter. And now somebody has completed the holy trinity by adding Chain Chomp to the game, who, as we all know, was robbed a roster spot by Petey Piranha. Some might say Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster is perfect, thanks to it including every previously featured fighter, plus a handful of new ones, but to that I say: where the heck is Chain Chomp then?

While it looks unlikely Chain Chomp will ever be added to the game via DLC, we can still enjoy the idea of the angry and hungry spherical beast being in the game thanks to the aforementioned mod, which comes courtesy of modder Hefty.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, unlike the Peter Griffin and Shrek mods, which were modded onto King K. Rool and Incineoar respectively, Chain Chomp has been modded onto Petey Piranha. And other than the plant’s gas, the moves fit perfectly.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on the Nintendo Switch and only on the Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the popular and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, be sure to take a gander at all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for our thoughts on the game, head over to our official review.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has so much meaningful content that it’s easy to forget it’s a fighting game at its core, but at least one fact rings true just a few days after the game’s release: “Ultimate” is a fitting – and perhaps the only – way to describe Nintendo’s biggest Smash Bros. experience to date,” reads a snippet from the review

“Between a robust single-player component that Super Smash Bros. for Wii U sorely lacked and the ever-present competitive modes like VS and online play, there’s a lot to unpack in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. More than 50 hours of gameplay have given some insight into the game’s many modes, and it’s evident that the hype around the fighting game was absolutely warranted.”

