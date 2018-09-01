Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Demo Coming To Select Best Buy Stores Next Week

Today, retailer Best Buy announced that new demo events for upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, will be coming to select stores starting next week.

Details on the actual content of the demo are unknown, but we do know the special event will last all the way until October 7 and hit multiple stores across the country, offering up a chance to virtually every hardcore Super Smash Bros. fan to get their hands on the game prior to its launch later this year.

Best Buy has also teased that special prizes will be handed out at the event, though unsurprisingly it didn’t provide any details on said prizes.

Anyway, here’s a rundown of every location the demo event will hit:

New York

Best Buy Upper West Side

1880 Broadway

New York, NY 10023

Saturday, September 8: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday, September 9: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

San Francisco Bay Area

Best Buy San Jose

181 Curtner Ave.

San Jose, CA 95125

Saturday, September 8: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday, September 9: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Chicago

Best Buy Bucktown

2100 N. Elston Ave.

Chicago, IL 60614

Saturday, September 15: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday, September 16: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Los Angeles

Best Buy Torrance

3675 Pacific Coast Highway

Torrance, CA 90505

Saturday, September 15: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday, September 16: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Minneapolis

Best Buy Richfield

1000 West 78th St

Richfield, MN 55423

Saturday, September 22: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday, September 23: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Dallas

Best Buy Park Lane

9378 N. Central Expressway

Dallas, TX 75231

Saturday, September 22: 10 a.m.–7 p.m

Sunday, September 23: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Atlanta

Best Buy Buckhead

2537 Piedmont Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30324

Saturday, September 29: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday, September 30: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Denver

Best Buy Colorado Blvd.

4100 E Mexico Ave.

Suite A

Denver, CO 80222

Saturday, September 29: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday, September 30: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Miami

Best Buy Hialeah

4001 W 20th Ave.

Hialeah, FL 33012

Saturday, October 6: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday, October 7: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Seattle

Best Buy Bellevue

457 120th Ave. NE

Bellevue, WA 98005

Saturday, October 6: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday, October 7: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

You can find more information about the demo events here.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is scheduled to release on December 4 via the Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out our previous coverage of the title by clicking here.

Source: Nintendo Everything