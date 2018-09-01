Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Demo Coming To Select Best Buy Stores Next Week

Today, retailer Best Buy announced that new demo events for upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, will be coming to select stores starting next week.
Details on the actual content of the demo are unknown, but we do know the special event will last all the way until October 7 and hit multiple stores across the country, offering up a chance to virtually every hardcore Super Smash Bros. fan to get their hands on the game prior to its launch later this year.
Best Buy has also teased that special prizes will be handed out at the event, though unsurprisingly it didn’t provide any details on said prizes.
Anyway, here’s a rundown of every location the demo event will hit:
New York
Best Buy Upper West Side
1880 Broadway
New York, NY 10023
Saturday, September 8: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Sunday, September 9: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
San Francisco Bay Area
Best Buy San Jose
181 Curtner Ave.
San Jose, CA 95125
Saturday, September 8: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Sunday, September 9: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Chicago
Best Buy Bucktown
2100 N. Elston Ave.
Chicago, IL 60614
Saturday, September 15: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Sunday, September 16: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Los Angeles
Best Buy Torrance
3675 Pacific Coast Highway
Torrance, CA 90505
Saturday, September 15: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Sunday, September 16: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Minneapolis
Best Buy Richfield
1000 West 78th St
Richfield, MN 55423
Saturday, September 22: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Sunday, September 23: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Dallas
Best Buy Park Lane
9378 N. Central Expressway
Dallas, TX 75231
Saturday, September 22: 10 a.m.–7 p.m
Sunday, September 23: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Atlanta
Best Buy Buckhead
2537 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Saturday, September 29: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Sunday, September 30: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Denver
Best Buy Colorado Blvd.
4100 E Mexico Ave.
Suite A
Denver, CO 80222
Saturday, September 29: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Sunday, September 30: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Miami
Best Buy Hialeah
4001 W 20th Ave.
Hialeah, FL 33012
Saturday, October 6: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Sunday, October 7: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Seattle
Best Buy Bellevue
457 120th Ave. NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Saturday, October 6: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Sunday, October 7: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
You can find more information about the demo events here.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is scheduled to release on December 4 via the Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out our previous coverage of the title by clicking here.
Source: Nintendo Everything