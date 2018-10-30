‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Nintendo Direct Announced

We’ve been learning quite a bit about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch in the last few months but it looks like the team at the Big N still have a few surprises up their sleeves. Could we finally be getting Waluigi? We’ll find out soon enough because there will be a Nintendo Direct for the fighting game on November 1, 2018.

The upcoming Nintendo Direct will be kicking off at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. According to Nintendo, this Direct will be featuring 40 minutes of new information for the upcoming title with Director Masahiro Sakurai as the host. With more roster reveals reportedly on the way, it will be exciting to see what Nintendo has in store with their upcoming presentation.

In other Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news, an earlier leak suggests that the upcoming game will feature up to 32-player support. This would be an amazing step for the franchise, though some sources are stating that this feature is for an unannounced mode, or even in the online Tourney mode. If it’s for something unannounced, it’s possible we’ll learn about that mysterious mode in the upcoming Direct since the Big N did mention earlier this year that the announcements would be “slowing down” exponentially.

“We announced Isabelle in the [previous] Nintendo Direct,” he said. “However, it would be a mistake to think that the new character announcements will keep going (at this pace) until Smash Bros. (Ultimate)releases. We may have been a little trigger-happy, so we’ll be living modestly from here on out.”

That doesn’t mean the roster reveals are done, per say, only that we’re ending the line of reveals before the game’s full launch on December 7, 2018. With so much hooplah surrounding Waluigi’s inclusion, it would be hilarious if they left out that roster addition until the day of launch itself, but honestly only time will tell what’s set to be revealed when November’s Direct goes live.



What are you hoping to see from the upcoming presentation? Any characters you’re praying to see revealed before the game arrives this Holiday season? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and let us know what you think the next reveal will be.