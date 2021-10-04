Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Teases Final DLC Fighter

Prior to tomorrow’s highly-anticipated Super Smash Bros. Ultimate stream which will reveal the final DLC fighter coming to the game, director Masahiro Sakurai has given one final tease to fans about the content that can be expected from the presentation. Although Sakurai didn’t outright say anything related to the identity of this last character, he did suggest that even those who might not be huge fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate should still tune in for themselves.

In a message written on Twitter, Sakurai shared with those looking forward to the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation that they should absolutely set some time aside to watch the event. “Whether you’re a Smash Bros. player or simply love games, make sure to tune in!” Sakurai said on his personal social media channel. His statement was one that suggested that this announcement will be one that any fan of video games will be able to resonate with, which definitely has some fans raising their eyebrows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

新ファイターは知らないキャラクターであるかもしれないし､それぞれの方が自由に期待しているキャラクターと異なる場合もあるかと思います｡

が､ゲーム番組として､放送自体を楽しんでいただければ幸いです｡私も楽しく収録しました｡ — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 4, 2021

In an additional tweet that was shared not long after, Sakurai went on to talk more about the specific DLC fighter that will be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the future. Sakurai said that it could be a character that fans are familiar with, or it might be one that they don’t know very well. Regardless of how fans might react to the announcement, though, Sakurai said that he hopes many will enjoy what the presentation will have in store. Since this will be the final event of this type, Sakurai said that he very much enjoyed filming it and is clearly excited to share it with fans.

If you’re wondering when this new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate stream will actually be taking place, it’s set to kick off tomorrow on October 5 at 10:00am EDT/7:00am PDT. If you cannot tune in for the presentation when it goes live, be sure to keep following our coverage here on ComicBook.com as we’ll be sure to bring you all of the latest news as it develops in real-time.

Who do you think the final character will be joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Give me your best guess either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.