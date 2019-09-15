Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Explains Why Goku or Iron Man Will Never Be in The Game

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch fans have an endless wishlist of DLC characters, and atop many of these wishlists are Goku from Dragon Ball Z and Marvel’s Iron Man. That said, don’t expect these characters to come to the game, and from the sounds of it, they won’t be added via future installments either. Why? Well, creative director of the series Masahiro Sakurai has a simple reason for why he has no plans on putting them into the iconic platform fighter: they aren’t video game characters.

Yes, both Goku and Iron Man have appeared in many video games over the years, but they aren’t video game characters. They are characters who have appeared in video games. For example, Master Chief is a video game character. Harry Potter is a character who has appeared in video games. Basically, Sakurai will only put characters who are known as video game characters, aka characters that originate from video games. And thus, Iron Man and Goku are out of the running. Sakurai is aware that many players want to see the two characters, but for now, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to change his roster philosophy.

I get all these kinds of requests from abroad like, “Where is my believed Iron Man?” or “where is my beloved Goku? ” However, basically (Smash) will only have content from video games in it. https://t.co/T4dhbfKEA6 — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) September 13, 2019

As you may know, Sakurai has more or less deconfirmed the two and other non-video game characters a few times now, suggesting that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a celebration of video game history, and thus anime, entertainment, and comic book characters don’t really belong. Of course, things change all the time, but it doesn’t sound like this particular sticking point is going to budge anytime in the near-future.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed Nintendo fighting game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here, including why the next DLC character may be Waluigi.

