Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Hero DLC Release Date Possibly Revealed

There’s rumors suggesting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character, Hero, will drop on Nintendo Switch sometime later today or possibly on Monday, but it looks like the Dragon Quest XI protagonist won’t be releasing until early August, or at least that’s what a recent Japanese ad seems to suggest is happening. More specifically, a new Nintendo Japanese promotional ad released to accompany the launch of Fire Emblem: Three Houses features Hero in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with the previously announced summer 2019 release window. What’s interesting about this though is the pop-up ad only runs until August 4, suggesting the character will drop before the end of this period.

The ad was unearthed by Twitter user PushDustin, who has dug up Super Smash Bros. Ultimate scoops in the past. But there’s more to this. On August 4 is when the EVO 2019 grand finals will happen, and for this year’s grand finals, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will take center stage. In other words, it’s the perfect time to release the character and make a splash on the big stage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

7/11 in Japan has a pop up display for Fire Emblem and Hero. (it just says that Hero will be released in the summer). The pop up display is only until the 4th though. pic.twitter.com/ZXTOwSHogc — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) July 24, 2019

Of course, at this point this isn’t anything concrete, it’s just speculation. But there seems to be something to this. Alas, who knows. As mentioned above, there are rumors suggesting the character will arrive before this, so maybe Nintendo is sharing something else during EVO 2019.

Similar to how during E3 I didn’t mention knowing the exact time or presentation something would be announced, that is what VR plant is doing, just that the ‘rumor’ goes it is very soon 😉 Honestly, wouldn’t even be surprised if it were tonight or Monday. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) July 26, 2019

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platformer fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.