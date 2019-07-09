Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Possibly Teasing DLC Announcement For This Week

Looks like we may get a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch announcement this week. More specifically, it looks like we may get an announcement related to the game’s next DLC fighter, Hero from Dragon Quest XI, and possibly even a stealth launch similar to what Nintendo did for Joker. As you may remember, at E3 last month, Nintendo revealed the game’s third post-launch character will be the aforementioned Hero, however, Nintendo didn’t date the character, and rather simply teased he will join the roster sometime this summer. And if this new tease is anything, maybe he’s actually releasing this week. Emphasis on maybe.

Nintendo France recently seemingly teased that something related to Hero will be revealed very soon. The tease came along with Nintendo France’s ongoing weekly “Let’s Smash” video series. In the description of this week’s video, the official Twitter account teased a “special” episode coming soon and mentioned Hero alongside this.

Vous avez du mal à trouver une ouverture face à votre ennemi ? 😨

Pour notre ultime Let’s Smash hebdomadaire, @Le_Fauster vous explique le jeu neutre ! Révisez bien vos 25 tutoriels et à bientôt pour un Let’s Smash très spécial ! (Qui a parlé de Héros ? 🤔) pic.twitter.com/j8ATW6YEsL — Nintendo France (@NintendoFrance) July 6, 2019

Now, again, there’s nothing concrete here saying we will hear or see more of Hero this week. However, that’s a pretty big tease.

As you will know, after Hero, Banjo-Kazooie is poised to arrive sometime this fall. Beyond Banjo and his bird friend, we don’t know who is coming. There’s been rumors of a few characters — including Waluigi, Doom Slayer, and Shantae — but as you will know, many “rumors” turn out to be inaccurate, especially when they pertain to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or any release in the series.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts. Are you looking forward to playing as Hero?

