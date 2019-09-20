Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next DLC Character Possibly Hinted At

We may know who the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter is if a new hint is what many Smash fans think it is. The origin of the hint is Scott Menville, the voice actor of Lloyd Irving, the protagonist of Tales of Symphonia, the fifth game in Bandai Namco’s Tales series. For those that don’t know anything about the character, he has a cult-following, mostly thanks to the cult-following of the Tales series. Further, he’s one of the most requested DLC characters, especially in Japan. So, while he may not be well-known among western gamers, he is a character some Smash fans have been asking for.

That all said, Menville recently teased that he’s working on a considerable role under NDA. Now, this could be a lot of things, chiefly something related to Teen Titan, which he’s a voice actor for. It could also be neither Teen Titan or Smash related. Despite the odds, some fans of the platform fighter are clinging onto the possibility that this is a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC hint. Literally a majority of the comments on Menville’s tweet are about Lloyd being in Smash.

I wish I could tell you about this cool voice-over project I’ve been working on but they had me sign an NDA,

(Non-Disclosure Agreement)

or as I like to call it, a

“Nope, Don’t Ask.” — Scott Menville (@scottmenville) September 19, 2019

Again, this could be a lot of things, but given how much Lloyd has been requested over the years has me thinking Nintendo many finally be pulling the trigger and adding the Tales character to Ultimate. Interestingly, well-known industry and Nintendo leaker, Sabi, tweeted about it. Unfortunately for Smash fans, the leaker doesn’t divulge anything salient, but for some, Sabi commenting on the topic is enough for some to see smoke, and well, where this is smoke there’s fire.

Alas, at this point, all we can do is speculate and wait. The game’s next and fourth DLC character, Terry Bogard, is set to arrive in November, so we should hear more about who’s next then.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.