Rumor: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Final DLC Character is Waluigi

Will Nintendo ever put some respect on Waluigi’s name and add him to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Well, according to a new rumor, yes, that’s exactly what Nintendo is planning to do with the Nintendo Switch title. More specifically, after adding a character from Undertale as the game’s fourth DLC character, according to a new rumor, the game’s fifth and final DLC character slot will be given to Waluigi, the true hero and face of the Mario series.

The rumor — which is somewhat sketchy — comes way of a Discord user dubbed Paragon who claimed before Nintendo’s E3 direct that Dragon Quest’s “Hero” will be the second DLC character added to the game and that Banjo-Kazooie will be the third. And, well, this happened, suggesting there’s something to the claim that says Frisk from Undertale is next, and then after that Super Smash Bros. master, Waluigi.

Possible leak from before E3 that accurately predicted Nintendo’s E3. It suggests that for Smash DLC we might see an Undertale rep and actually see a playable Waluigi. This could very well be a miraculous fake, but we should also keep these ideas and possibilities in mind. pic.twitter.com/NdGYJ39c7r — Jake Brents (@JakeofAura) June 15, 2019

Of course, take with a HUGE grain of salt. Who knows what type of photoshop or HTML editing wizardry could be at play here, but right now, the “leak” has everyone in the Super Smash Bros. community talking. That said, there’s some red flags here. For one, Frisk is an odd choice given the character is more or less a pacifist. Meanwhile, Waluigi is an assist trophy, which makes his inclusion seem unlikely.

However, as you will know, both Dragon Quest’s “Hero” and Banjo-Kazooie leaked before their announcements, so there’s some precedence for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s DLC characters leaking early.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. At the moment, there’s been no official word on the game’s fourth and fifth DLC characters. We know Dragon Quest’s “Hero” is coming this summer and Banjo-Kazooie is coming this fall though, so hopefully after BK releases we will hear who’s next.

