Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fourth DLC Character Potentially Leaked

Another week, another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC leak. So, what does the Super Smash Bros. rumor mill have for us this time? Well, apparently the game’s fourth and final DLC character will be none other than Frisk from Undertale, which previous leaks and rumors have thrown around in the past, but not as often as some other characters. Of course, given this rumor is from 4chan, means it should be taken with a major grain of salt, however, as you will know, Super Smash Bros. DLC characters tend to leak ahead of time from anonymous users. Banjo-Kazooie and Hero did, for example. However, the tough part is determining what leaks are legit, and which are fake. And unfortunately, there’s a lot more of the latter.

According to the leak, Banjo-Kazooie will release sometime in early to mid September, as the character is 80 percent done. Further, the user claims that Hero has actually been complete since June, but wasn’t released until July due to Nintendo working on balancing. That said, after Banjo-Kazooie arrives, the leak alleges Frisk will be next, however, when the Undertale character will arrive isn’t divulged.

For those that don’t know: Frisk is the player character and protagonist of 2015’s Undertale, which is widely considered one of the best indie games of all-time, and has a pretty large cult-following. In other words, despite Undertale not being the biggest IP in the gaming space, the fandom is certainly there. And judging by who Nintendo has added so far, Frisk actually makes some sense. Nintendo hasn’t added any real big notable characters yet, and rather has been settling for characters from series with hardcore fans.

As mentioned above, one of the more notable leaks so far regarding Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s DLC characters claimed that Frisk would be the fourth character added to the roster. That said, the leak claimed the fifth and final character would be Waluigi, who I can’t see Nintendo adding, despite the demand. That said, it’s interesting to see two leaks line-up like this, though I suppose this new one could be piggybacking off the older one in some capacity.

