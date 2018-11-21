New ‘Super Smash Bros.’ Song Might Include a Beloved RPG Easter Egg

Nintendo recently revealed a track, though unlisted on YouTube, that seems to hide an interesting reference to Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. The meaningful transition was spotted by one keen-eye Redditor that put all the pieces together for other fans to enjoy.

In the track heard in the video above, Redditor ‘Anonymous Josh’ noticed that around the 50 second markm there is a transition that is “extremely unique.” Because of that, he did some digging into the King Bowser track, which is a remixed version of the original Super Mario Bros. 3 Bowser Boss song.

The user then cited both the original track and the Super Mario All-Stars Remaster, noting that the transition heard above was not present in either. He even mentioned that he whipped out his All-Stars copy to confirm.

He then added, “So, why is this extremely interesting? Because there is a source for the transition. The transition’s source is a remix of the original song from another game and is the earliest source I could find. It is found here”:

He then noted that the original can be heard in the intro, though the transition was definitely from the RPG version – which makes it the perfect remix. Other Redditors chimed in about the musical nod and what they hope from the future.

One user mentioned, “That’s cool. Nice to see SMRPG Getting little nods and references here and there, would’ve preferred it by allowing Geno to be playable but that’s just a pipe dream at this point.” Others also just added their two cents about their love for the composers.

