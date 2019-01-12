New ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Glitch Turns Pikmin Shockingly Huge

Most Super Smash Bros. Ultimate glitches result in hilarity, but some offer more horrifying results.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is far from a buggy game, but that doesn’t mean it’s bug free, if that’s even possible these days. The latest bug discovered though has been making the rounds on the Internet more so than most bugs, and that’s because it turns the Nintendo Switch exclusive from a platform fighter into a survival-horror game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’ve been following social media chatter about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate you may have seen what some are calling the giant Pikmin bug, which turns the small harmless creatures into super-sized monsters that want to devour your soul.

The discovery was seemingly made by a Twitter user by the name of DBlank20xx a couple of weeks ago, but it didn’t catch on until Kangroo221 shared it recently.

So, how do you supersize your Pikmin? Well, you’ll need to recreate a specific circumstance that involves the Mother Brain assist trophy. To do it, have one player use the Mother Brain assist trophy. Training mode is the best option for this, but it doesn’t have to be done in it. Meanwhile, have the second player play as Olimar. Once the Mother Brain is present and starts to grow, chuck your Pikmin directly at it. This will transform their size, for who knows what reason.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. For more news, information, media, and other types of coverage of the critically-acclaimed and top-selling platform fighter, be sure to take a gander at all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

And of course, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should Big Pikmin be added into the game as a feature? Or are they too nightmarish? Let us know or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk Big Pikmin and all things Super Smash Bros. Ultimate related.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.