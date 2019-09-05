Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adding Fan-Favorite Mode

Nintendo has announced that a fan-favorite mode will soon be making its way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. More specifically, Nintendo has confirmed that Home-Run Contest is making its return to the series, and will be the last major mode injected into the Switch platform fighter. Details on the mode for the new installment are currently a bit scarce, but Nintendo has confirmed two players will be able to participate.

For those that don’t know: Home-Rune Contest is a Super Smash Bros. minigame first introduced back in 2001 via Super Smash Bros. Melee, the series’ entry on GameCube. Since its introduction, it has been featured in every installment. In other words, it’s not very surprising to see it heading to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, especially after fans expressed their disappointment that it was missing at launch.

In the mode, players must knock a Sanbag as far as possible, just like a real-life homerun contest. How it works is players are given ten seconds to rack up as much damage as possible on the Sandbag. The more damage dealt, the further it will fly when finally hit. The minigame has its own special Home-Rune Stadium that isn’t accessible beyond the mode.

As you may know, there’s been a ton of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news lately. Yesterday, Banjo-Kazooie — the game’s third DLC character — stealth-launched. This was accompanied by the reveal of the game’s fourth DLC character, Terry Bogard, who will arrive sometime in November. You can read more about Bogard here, and see a sneak-peek of his gameplay here.

Meanwhile, the surprises didn’t end there. Yesterday, Sans from Undertale was also added, well, kind of. More specifically, Sans as a Mii Fighter costume was added, but the costume is so good it basically looks like Sans himself is in there.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch and Switch only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word when Home-Rune Contest will be added. For more news, media, information, and rumors on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed fighting game, be sure to peruse all of our previous and comprehensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.