‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Incineroar Gameplay With WWE Commentary Is Amazing

With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo added another Pokemon fighter into the fold: Incineroar, the dual-type fire/dark wrestling Pokemon introduced in Generation VII. Unfortunately, Incineroar isn’t the most powerful fighter in the current meta, but he still is a favorite of many.

That said, one Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player has figured out how to make the big red feline even better to play as: by adding dubbed WWE commentary over gameplay of the fighter.

There’s just something about Incineroar landing a big move to the tune of a Jim Ross “BAH GAWD” or Jerry Lawler scream that is just perfect. And perhaps this should come as no surprise. Putting WWE commentary over most things instantly makes said thing better, especially if it’s Jim Ross commentary.

In other words, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the best games of the year, but it would be indisputably the best game of 2018 — and maybe of all-time — if it had Jim Ross commentary for every fight.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch and is selling like hot-cakes. More specifically, and according to Nintendo, the game sold a whopping five million copies in just three days. Meanwhile, critically, the game has also performed, and is currently sitting at an impressive 93 on Metacritic.

I personally haven’t seen buzz for a Super Smash Bros. game like this in quite some time, and that’s probably because it’s finally on a fresh system everyone loves, unlike some previous installments. That said, while it’s been hot out the gate, it will be interesting to see if it can keep up the pace in 2019, and remain in gaming circles and the industry’s mindshare alike. If I was a betting man, I’d say it will.

