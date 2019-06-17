Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mod Adds Seto Kaiba

Last week, Nintendo announced that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s second DLC character will be “The Hero” from Dragon Quest XI. Meanwhile, the third DLC character will be that hack Banjo-Kazooie. In other words, Waluigi still isn’t coming to the game, but more importantly, Nintendo has passed up another golden opportunity to add Seto Kaiba to the platform fighter. Thankfully, modders and mods exist. More specifically, thank Luigi that Demonslayerx8 exists, who has done what Nintendo refuses to do: add the Blue-Eyes White Dragon master to the game.

That’s right, there’s a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate mod that adds Seto Kaiba to the game, well kind of. The mod is actually just a Seto Kaiba shell over Joker. In other words, Kaiba plays like Joker in the game and doesn’t have any of his own moves or voice lines. Anyway, you can see the mod in action below, courtesy of Beardbear:

If there is a game, Seto Kaiba deserves to be in it. But chances are he will never, ever be in a Super Smash Bros entry. If a Yu-Gi-Oh! character were ever to be in a Smash, it would certainly be Yugi. In other words, you’re just gunna have to settle for this mod or play as Seto in Jump Force, where he’s an actual DLC character.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. It is poised to add “The Hero” sometime this summer and Banjo-Kazooie sometime this fall. As for the game’s fourth and fifth DLC characters, Nintendo hasn’t even dropped a hint about who it plans on adding. Fingers crossed it’s Waluigi or Seto Kaiba or….Shaggy.

For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.