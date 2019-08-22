Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Meets Nickelodeon Characters in the Best Crossover Ever

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate crossovers are the best crossovers. And the Internet has created the best one yet. As you will know, one of the best parts of the Nintendo Switch platform fighter is that it has a huge roster of so many iconic Nintendo and video game characters. But you know what it doesn’t have? Nickelodeon characters, the second best cast of characters in entertainment. That said, while Nintendo hasn’t officially added any Nickelodeon characters into the mix, an artist has more or less done just that. More specifically, two artists have given Super Smash Bros. Ultimate makeovers to make them look like, well Nickelodeon characters cosplaying as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters.

For Nickelodeon’s annual Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nickeloden storyboard artist Kurt Snyder and animator Tim Prendergast have created a poster for the event this year that takes the Nintendo Switch exclusive and mashes it together with popular characters from the Nickelodeon channel. The result is a glorious piece of art that belongs in the Louvre or something where fancy art goes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I worked on this years Smash Ultimate Tournament for Nick! Wish I had more time to add more character mashups, it was a lot of fun! pic.twitter.com/qgKxBokRR5 — Kurt Snyder (@kurtmsnyder) August 19, 2019

Starring at this in awe for 35 minutes made me realize we need a Super Smash Bros. style game, but with Nickelodeon characters. It will probably never happen, but I can dream, and in my dreams, I’m a pro Super Nickelodeon Bros. player that mains Tommy Pickles.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed Nintendo Switch game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has so much meaningful content that it’s easy to forget it’s a fighting game at its core, but at least one fact rings true just a few days after the game’s release: ‘Ultimate’ is a fitting – and perhaps the only – way to describe Nintendo’s biggest Smash Bros. experience to date,” reads the opening of our official review of the game.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.