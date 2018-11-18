‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Pre-Orders Are Doing Record-Breaking Numbers on Nintendo Switch

The hype for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is real. With Red Dead Redemption 2 out of the way, all eyes are on Nintendo’s upcoming platform fighter, which is now the biggest release left this year.

But not only is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate poised to be one of the biggest releases this year, according to pre-order numbers, it’s about to be one of the biggest games to date on Switch.

Speaking to The Verge earlier this week, Reggie Fils-Aime, president of Nintendo of America, revealed that he believes Nintendo is in a great position heading into the all-important holiday period.

“This year, we think that we’re exceptionally well prepared for the holidays and truly have something for every type of gamer and every type of household,” said Fils-Aime.

The Nintendo president continued:

“As we look at our momentum right now that we’ve been able to drive with Super Mario Party, as we look at Pokemon about to launch this Friday, Super Smash Bros. on December 7th, we believe we’re exceptionally well positioned to drive through the holiday season to have a very strong quarter. That’s the key for us.”

As you may know, Pokemon: Let’s Go released yesterday, and by all accounts it looks like yet another hit Pokemon game. Pokemon has traditionally not only pushed massive numbers, but it helps push hardware.

Meanwhile, while Pokemon might be Nintendo’s most prized IP, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate isn’t very far behind. The Super Smash Bros. series has consistently been one of the best-selling series for Nintendo, and Ultimate looks poised to perhaps be the biggest game to date for the franchise.

That said, it should perhaps come as no surprise that both games have cleaned-up at record-breaking pace when it comes to pre-orders.

“The pre-sale trends for both of these titles are tracking to the best we’ve ever seen on Nintendo Switch. The consumer engagement through all of our digital activity has been exceptionally strong.”

With Pokemon: Let’s Go now out in the wild, we should soon know how well it performed, and whether its pre-order numbers were indicative of its success.

Meanwhile, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s December 7 release is still a couple weeks away, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see if the game’s big pre-order numbers translate to big sales.